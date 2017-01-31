Commission will probe Jallikattu violence: Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said a Commission of Inquiry will probe the circumstances leading to violence here over Jallikattu.

Announcing this in the assembly, Panneerselvam said the commission, to be headed by a retired judge, would also study whether police used appropriate force to quell the violence, violations if any by the police and the precautions to be taken to prevent such happenings in future. The commission would be advised to submit its report in three months.

The violence left private properties damaged.

According to Panneerselvam, 487 people were arrested in connection with the violence on January 23 across the state.

He said 36 students against whom cases were lodged for violence would be freed taking into account their future.

He said compensation would be paid to fishermen for the damage to their equipments due to the violence indulged in by anti-social elements.

Police invaded the Marina Beach and forcibly removed thousands of young men and women demanding an end to the ban on Jallikattu -- the traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

This triggered large-scale violence in parts of Chennai, leaving many people injured.