Cultural festival to showcase 70 years of Independence in 65 countries

After a blitzkrieg showcasing its three years in office, the BJP-led NDA government wants a grand celebration of 70 years of India’s Independence abroad.

As many as 65 countries have agreed to be part of the celebrations that will commence with a Raasleela performance in Hungary later this month.

Raasleela is the traditional story telling about Lord Krishna and Gopis (his female friends).

The festival being conducted by the ministry of culture will see performances by folk and traditional artistes, showcasing little known art forms, cuisine and literary exhibitions from across the country at prominent venues in the host countries.

Among the countries where the festival ‘Azadi ke 70 Saal’ (70 years of Independence) will be held are USA, Brazil, Vietnam, Japan, Chile, Oman and Spain.

Sources told HT that Indian missions in these countries have been roped in to draw up the programmes to suit the cultural sensibilities of the host country. “Input was sought from the missions on the programmes that the country would want. We had requests for an Islamic Calligraphy exhibition from one country, while another wanted traditional dances,” a source explained.

The event will also offer upcoming artistes a platform.

Culture minister Mahesh Sharma said the government will pick those artistes from its repertoire who have not had a chance to perform abroad for at least two years.

This is being done to rule out nepotism.