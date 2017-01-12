After Rs 2000 note without Gandhi, MP ATM dispenses Rs 500 with one side blank

Days after a farmer in Madhya Pradesh received Rs 2,000 notes from a bank without the image of Mahatma Gandhi, an ATM at a village in Khargone district dispensed two ‘one-side blank’ currency of the new Rs 500 denomination.

Hemant Soni on Tuesday night used his card to withdraw Rs 1,500 from a public sector bank’s ATM at Segaon village, about 40 km from Khargone district headquarters.

“Of the three Rs 500 notes, two were printed on one side while the other side was completely blank,” Soni said.

He registered a complaint on Wednesday with the concerned bank officials, who subsequently replaced his notes with new ones.

The bank officials said the misprinted notes were received from the Reserve Bank of India.

“We have changed these ‘misprinted’ currency notes after the consumer’s complaint. We are now checking the currency notes before loading them into the ATMs,” the deputy manager of the bank’s Sabji Mandi main branch told PTI.

“This is a printing mistake,” he added.