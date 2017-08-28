Dera chief sentenced to 10 years in jail: How did court arrive at decision to fine Rs 65,000?

A CBI court sentenced on Monday self-styled leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 65,000 for raping two women 15 years ago. The court’s decision came as it held the 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda chief guilty under three sections of the Indian penal code.

Here is how the CBI court arrived at quantum of fine:

1) Section 376 (Rape): Whoever…commits rape, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than seven years, but which may extend to imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine.

Fine amount: Rs 50,000

2) Section 506 (Criminal Intimidation): Punishment for criminal intimidation.—Whoever commits, the offence of criminal intimidation shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both

Fine amount: Rs 10,000

3) Section 509 (Insulting modesty of woman): Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.—Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.

Fine amount: Rs 5,000