Farooq Abdullah accuses BJP, RSS of playing communal politics

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday accused the BJP and the RSS of playing communal politics and claimed that they want to “fragment India”.

He also accused the RSS of colluding with the British during India’s freedom struggle.

“By promoting and playing communal politics, the RSS and its off-shoots, including the BJP, are hell bent to fragment India into bits and pieces,” Abdullah said in his address to the office bearers and prominent leaders of NC Students Union at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here.

Abdullah accused that BJP of indulging in “divisive politics” and decried attempts of “sowing seeds of hatred and mistrust” among various communities for petty political gains.

“Onus lies on the youth of the country to sensitise the people against the polarising and communal politics of the BJP, RSS and its affiliated organisations,” he said, adding that communal divide is against the idea of India and its ethos.

The NC president said that Jammu and Kashmir had preferred to be a part of a secular India and not theocratic Pakistan, as the people believed that religion alone was not a binding force.

“This was proved beyond any doubt in the wake of the creation of Bangladesh,” he said.

The former J&K chief minister advised the youth to get acquainted with the history of the country and the state, saying it will help them in analysing political developments in the right perspective.

“The history has unfortunately been distorted and the version the young minds are being fed is far from facts,” he alleged.

Abdullah said the people of the state are not asking anything beyond the promises made and the National Conference is prepared to have positive discussions over autonomy.

“I had made it amply clear to (finance minister) Arun Jaitley, when he was designated as representative of the NDA Government during Atal Behari Vajpayee’s tenure to study the J&K Autonomy Report that either get convinced over the document or convince us as to what was wrong in the autonomy document that jeopardises the national interest,” Abdullah said.

He said the youth have to be catalyst of change and the National Conference will provide an appropriate platform to them and harness their energies in productive pursuits in the field of governance.