Indian origin Portuguese PM accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan

Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who is on a seven-day visit to India, was on Saturday morning accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourts of the Rashtrapati Bhawan here in the presence of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

“The visit has a strong emotional side and a personal motivation. As a person of Indian origin I am honoured by invitation of Prime Minister Modi. I hope my visit will lay foundation for a robust and forward looking 21st century partnership between India and Portugal,” said Costa.

The two leaders will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Agreements in different fields are also expected to be inked after the talks. Later in the day, he would also be holding official talks with President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

The visiting dignitary will attend the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas’ as the chief guest in Bengaluru, and will also participate in few business events. He will attend the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’ in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

In the last leg of his visit to India, he will be in Goa on 11-12 January. In Goa, he would be meeting the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Costa, who traces his roots to Goa, will also spend some time at his ancestral place