Pakistani sniper kills Indian army soldier in Nowshera

An army soldier was killed in sniper fire by Pakistani forces along the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Sunday morning.

Sepoy Jagsir Singh of 18 Punjab regiment was posted at a forward post in Rumlidhara in Nowshera sub division. At around 3.50 am on Sunday, few sniper shots were fired from across the LoC by Pakistani army’s Baloch regiment troops, according to an intelligence source.

Singh, who was injured in the firing, died on way to hospital.

However, the Indian army said that Pakistan army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian posts in Nowshera sector in the wee hours, forcing Indian soldiers to retaliate strongly and effectively.

In the exchange of fire, Singh was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries, said a defence spokesman.

Singh (32) belonged to Lohgarh Thakhran Wala village in Punjab’s Ferozepur district and is survived by his wife Mohinder Pall Kaur, two daughters and a son.

On Saturday, Indian army chief general Bipin Rawat had visited the LoC in Rajouri to take stock of the security preparedness.