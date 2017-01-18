Protests over SC’s Jallikattu ban not a first, here are other cases of defiance

Protests have erupted in Tamil Nadu in favour of bull-taming sport Jallikattu, which the Supreme Court banned in 2014 on grounds of cruelty against animals.

Police have detained several people who tried to organise Jallikattu events, even as the top court refused last week to advance its judgment on a clutch of petitions challenging a notification by the Centre allowing Jallikattu this year.

Last November, it dismissed the state government’s plea for a review of its judgment.

However, this is not the first instance of defiance of the apex court’s ruling. Here are some examples from the past:

BCCI episode, 2017: The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke were sacked by the top court for not implementing the recommendations of Lodha panel, which was constituted by the SC to ensure transparency in cricket administration.

Cauvery water dispute, 2016: The Supreme Court pulled up the Karnataka government for its defiant stand on sharing Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu. Karnataka’s stance was in violation of an apex court directive to release Cauvery water to its neighbouring state.

SYL controversy, 2016: The Punjab government unanimously passed a resolution to not allow the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal as it was not in the interest of the state. Haryana had sought to restrain Punjab from publishing the Punjab Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal (Rehabilitation and Re-vesting of Proprietary Rights) Bill in the official gazette.

Dahi handi, 2016: Organisers in several parts of Maharashtra challenged a Supreme Court order restricting the age limit of participants to 18 years and height of human pyramids to 20 feet.

Illegal structures, 2016: The Supreme Court came down heavily on states for failing to inform it about the action taken against illegal constructions, saying unauthorised religious structures near drains and on roads were an insult to God.

Sahara case, 2014: The Supreme Court summoned Sahara chief Subrata Roy, who is now in jail, and other directors for defying its order to refund money to investors to the court for an explanation.

Lokayukta row, 2015: The Supreme Court issued a contempt of court notice to Uttar Pradesh government for non-compliance of its order to appoint a new Lokayukta in the state.

Number plates issue, 2011: The Haryana government was penalised Rs 50,000 by the Supreme Court for failing to implement its direction on the introduction of high-security number plates for all vehicles.

Babri aftermath, 1994: The Supreme Court gave a symbolic punishment to the then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh by sending him to prison for a day and imposing a fine of Rs 2,000 for failing to protect Babri Masjid in Ayodhya despite the assurances given to the court. The mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992.