Jallikattu protests LIVE: After rail roko, DMK begins hunger protest

india Updated: Jan 21, 2017 09:33 IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working President MK Stalin along with party MLAs and other functionaries stage a rail roko at the Mambalam Railway station.(PTI Photo)

Jallikattu appears set to become legal again, with the Centre and Tamil Nadu government working in tandem to bring a state ordinance to circumvent a Supreme Court ban on the traditional and popular bull-taming sport.

A draft ordinance that the state government sent to the Union home ministry on Friday was cleared by the law and environment ministries.

Protesters at Marina beach in Chennai greeted the announcement on the ordinance with loud cheers and claps. But declared that they won’t budge until a formal order is out and court lifted the ban.

Live updates:

9:15 am - The DMK under working president M. K. Stalin has started its one-day hunger protest in support of the bull taming sport.

The protest, headed by Stalin, also had other party leaders like Kanimozhi.

9:00 am - “We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people,” Prime Minister Modi said on twitter.

“Central government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress,” he added.

