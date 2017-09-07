Journalist shot at in Bihar’s Arwal, one attacker arrested

A block level journalist associated with a Hindi newspaper was shot at by two men in Bihar’s Arwal district on Thursday, in what police suspect to be a case of personal enmity.

Sources said Pankaj Mishra, who is associated with Rashtriya Sahara, was on his way home from the Mali branch of Punjab National Bank after withdrawing Rs 1 lakh. The incident was reported at Vanshi police station area of the district around 11.30am.

As soon as he reached the outskirt of Vanshi village, the armed men intercepted and fired at him and looted the cash and his belongings.

Mishra has been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital from the Arwal district hospital in a critical condition.

Arwal superintendent of police Dilip Kumar Mishra said one of the men has been arrested and identified as Kundan Kumar, while raids were on to nab Ambika Mahto. He told news agency ANI personal enmity was behind the attack.

Both the men were Mishra’s neighbours and Kumar is the son of Umakant Verma, the personal assistant of Kurtha MLA.

He said Mishra also operated a customer service centre at his residence and cash was withdrawn for his customers.

The attack comes days after a senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh was gunned down outside her home in Bengaluru.

Four journalists have been killed in separate incidents in Bihar in the last couple of years. In May 2016, Siwan bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan, Rajdeo Ranjan, was killed in busy market place.

In November, the same year, two journalists - Dharmendra Singh of Dainik Bhaskar in Sasaram and Ramchandra Yadav, who worked with the Dainik Jagran in Darbhanga, were killed on the same day.

This year in January, a journalist belonging to Hindi daily, Brajesh Kumar, was shot dead in Samastipur.