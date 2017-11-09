Junaid lynching: Haryana reiterates father demanded Rs 2 crore

A day after the Punjab and Haryana high court asked the Haryana government to clear its stand on the controversy surrounding the state’s claims that family of Faridabad Muslim youth Junaid Khan, who was lynched in June, demanded money for settlement, the government on Wednesday reiterated its stand (end).

An affidavit was filed by deputy superintendent of police (DSP railways) Mohinder Singh on Wednesday stating that submissions of the petitioner (Junaid’s father) that he had not demanded money and had not attended a village meeting on the issue were “false”.

The matter has now been adjourned till November 17 as court was informed that proceedings in the trial court has been adjourned till November 27.

“..the deponent was informed by the secret informer about the participation of the petitioner in the Panchayat proceedings where the petitioner raised demand of Rs 2 crore and 3 acre of land from the accused party for the settlement of the murder,” his affidavit says.

The DSP claimed that when he “exposed” the conduct of the petitioner, Jalaludin, he filed the plea alleging defamation and false accusations. The government had made the claim orally on Thursday in high court during the hearing of petition filed seeking CBI probe into Junaid’s murder.

In the formal reply submitted on Tuesday the state had not reiterated the claims of DSP. However, upon notice from high court on father’s statement that accusations were made to malign his image, the DSP filed an affidavit on Wednesday.

Meanwhile citing huge pendency of cases before it, the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) stated in its response that the matter be not handed over to it since it is overburdened. CBI responded to court’s notice whether it can take up the investigation.

The challan has been filed in a trial court in Faridabad and charges too have been framed against six persons including murder against a few. The lynching case had hit international headlines with accusations that those behind it were right wing sympathizers. The government has maintained that the fight took place for the seat and during altercation derogatory words were uttered by the accused and there was no communal angle to it.

Junaid Khan, was lynched to death by a mob suspecting him of being a “beef eater” aboard a Mathura-bound train in Faridabad district on June 22 this year.