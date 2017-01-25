Meghalaya governor denies ‘molestation’ charge by job aspirant

Meghalaya governor V Shanmuganathan has denied allegations of molestation labelled against him by a job aspirant who had applied for the post of public relations officer (PRO) in the Raj Bhawan.

The governor’s reaction came a day after a section of the local media in Shillong carried a news item stating that the female candidate had accused Shanmuganathan of molesting her during an interview last month.

“I wanted to meet them (the job aspirants) before finalising the candidates and they all came. Everyone was there for half an hour. I have great respect for everyone. I have not done anything wrong,” the governor told local newspapers over phone from Itanagar.

As per the media report, the victim accused the governor of making “inappropriate advances” during a personal interview with her on December 8. Seven candidates had been shortlisted for the post.

The report further quoted the victim saying she was irked by the “unprofessional and unfriendly” behaviour of the Governor.

However, no official complaint has been filed by anyone against the Governor.

“The governor has made his stand clear and there is no FIR or complaint lodged against him by anyone,” secretary to the governor, HM Sangpliang, told HT.