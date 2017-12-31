JeM militants attack CRPF camp in J&K’s Pulwama; trooper dead, 2 wounded

A trooper was killed and two personnel suffered bullet wounds in a suicide attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama early on Sunday, the paramilitary force said.

At least two heavily armed militants of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the attack, hurled grenades and stormed the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in the restive Kashmir Valley around 2am.

The personnel on sentry duty returned fire, and a gun battle ensued. Those wounded were rushed to a hospital and senior CRPF and state police officers reached the camp.

The deceased CRPF jawan was identified as constable Saifuddin Soz, a resident of Srinagar.

“The two militants are holed up in one building block in the camp and operation is underway to neutralise militants,” a senior official said.

The camp also serves as training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley. A Jammu and Kashmir Police team is also co-located with CRPF in this camp.

In a statement, the CRPF said there was a possibility of similar attacks on other camps. CRPF IG Ravideep Sahi too said there were intelligence inputs about attacks on “security installations”.

The attack came in the wake of a string of high-profile counter-insurgency operations that have dealt blows to Jaish, Laskhar-e-Taiba, another Pakistan-based group, and the home-grown Hizbul Mujahideen. Security forces have killed around 200 militants in Kashmir this year.

Noor Mohammad Tantray, a top Jaish commander who masterminded several attacks on security forces and was looking to revive the Pakistan-based outfit in the Valley, was killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama on December 26.

Sunday’s predawn strike followed a pattern of militancy in the state, where eight security personnel died after militants stormed a district police complex in Pulwama in August.

In another predawn raid the same month, a soldier was killed after militants targeted a Border Security Force (BSF) camp near the Srinagar airport.

Both attacks, which ended after hours of gunfight, were believed to have been carried out by a Jaish special squad, which the outfit says was formed to avenge the death of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged in 2013.

(with PTI inputs)