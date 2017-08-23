Muslim group says Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq violates Shariah

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, one of India’s largest Muslim groups, on Wednesday described the Supreme Court decision on instant divorce as violative of the “Shariah” and a matter of “grave concern” for the Muslim community.

Jamiat general secretary Maulana Mehmood Madani said instant triple talaq was still valid as per the Islamic code notwithstanding the Supreme Court declaring it as unconstitutional and void in law.

“Even now, if a man administers instant talaq, it will come into effect as per Shariah for those who believe in it,” he told reporters here.

Madani said the Jamiat has appealed to Muslims in India not to resort to divorce, especially instant divorce, “without very compelling reasons”.

The apex court by a 3-2 decision struck down the centuries-old practice of instant triple talaq among Indian Muslims as unconstitutional and void in law, inviting appreciation from activists, politicians, clerics, celebrities, political outfits and NGOs, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) that was contending for the controversial practice.