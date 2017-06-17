Namma Metro: Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Green Line in Bangalore

President Pranab Mukherjee will on Saturday inaugurate the first phase of Green Line of ‘Namma Metro’ in Bengaluru.

The 10.5-km stretch of the Green Line will connect Nagasandra in the north to Yelachanahalli in the south.

The commercial operations for the same will start from Sunday.

The inauguration ceremony is likely to be held at Vidhan Soudha in the Karnataka capital.

After the launch of Green Line, the first phase of Namma Metro, which consists of the Green and the Purple lines, will finally be completed.

The Purple Line, which connects Baiyappanahalli in the east to Mysuru Road in the west, became operational in April 2016.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kochi Metro on the same day in Aluva, Kerala.