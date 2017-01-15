Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress ahead of Punjab elections

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress on Sunday after meeting party vice president Rahul Gandhi, ending a long period of vacillation for the three-time former MP.

However, the formal joining will take place at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Monday.

Sidhu was supposed to join the Congress last week but went incommunicado at the last minute.

The 53-year-old is known as a star vote-catcher who is likely to help the Congress overcome a strong fight from the Akali Dal and the AAP in the Punjab assembly elections. The northern state goes to the polls on February 4 and the Congress is hoping to come back to power after a decade.

“Known for his straight talking, ideological commitment to nationalism as also wit and humour, we are certain the Congress party will be immensely strengthened in Punjab and elsewhere with the entry of Sidhu,” a press statement tweeted by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala read.

Sidhu quit the Rajya Sabha in July and walked out of the BJP in September after months of acrimony. He was in talks with AAP but negotiations broke down late last year.

