NGT caps number of pilgrims at Vaishno Devi at 50,000 per day

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday put a limit to the number of devotees to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir and said only 50,000 people should be allowed to one of the most visited pilgrimage centres in the country in a day in order to avoid any “untoward incident”.

The green panel’s bench headed by chairperson justice Swatanter Kumar said that if the number of pilgrims exceeds the prescribed number, they will be stopped at Ardhkuwari or Katra town because the Vaishno Devi Bhawan structure cannot accommodate more than 50,000 people.

It also put a hold on new constructions inside the shrine complex.

It said that a new path to the mother goddess shrine in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district will be opened from November 24 exclusively for pedestrians and battery-operated cars. It said no horses or mules shall be allowed on the new route and these animals shall be removed slowly from the old path as well.

“The new path, which was constructed for Rs 40 crore, should be positively opened to the public by November 24. No further time will be granted and, in default, appropriate action will be taken against the concerned authorities,” it said.

The panel also directed authorities to impose a fine or an environment compensation of Rs 2,000 for littering the roads as well as the bus stop at the nearby Katra town.

The directions came during the hearing of a plea filed by an activist seeking directions to stop the use of horses and ponies to ferry pilgrims on the path to the cave shrine and prompted it to seek a response from the government on the issue.

Gauri Maulekhi expressed concerns in her plea over the “pollution and danger to public health” caused by indiscriminate use of horses, ponies, mules and donkeys, to carry pilgrims and goods from Katra to the Vaishno Devi temple. She said it was dangerous for pedestrians, especially senior citizens, who visit the shrine.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s chief executive officer JK Singh, who is in Delhi, told the Hindustan Times over the phone that they have not received any official order as of now but the tribunal’s directions will be followed in letter and spirit.

The NGT has been taking a close look at the impact on areas adjoining the approach road to the shrine and at the religious site as well. Last year, it directed the board’s CEO to furnish a report about the details of the municipal solid waste (MSW) and sewage treatment plants (STPs) installed at the shrine.

The board is headed by governor NN Vohra.

A board official, however, said that the number of devotees visiting the shrine has never even been close to 40,000 to date.

“We have got yatra registration counters at Katra, Ban Ganga, Darshani Deodi and Ardhkuwari. If there is a sudden rush of pilgrims like in the Navratras, summer vacation, weekends and on year ends, we slow down fresh registrations to cope up with the influx because the Bhawan (sanctum sanctorum) has a limited space. These yatra counters coordinate all the time,” said a senior official of the board.

The official said that the number of pilgrims varies from 30,000 to 35,000 a day during the Navratras the Hindu festival in honour of Goddess Durga.

“It is exceptional that the figures go beyond 50,000 a day. It might have happened rarely in the past,” he added.

When asked about the panel’s NGT’s stay on new constructions at the shrine, he said that the governor personally monitors each and every aspect of the pilgrimage.

Another official said the shrine board takes “utmost care” in regulating the pilgrimage and that was why it has by and large remained incident-free.

“We are also very sensitive to the ecology of the Trikuta Hills where regular plantation drives are conducted,” he said.

“Our ultra-modern nursery inaugurated by the governor on March 30 this year at a cost of Rs 4.27 crore at Kunia in Panthal to rear indigenous species of plants, compatible with the local climatic conditions, for greening the Trikuta Hills is a testimony to our seriousness towards the ecology and environment,” he added.

The shrine board was set up in 1986 to improve the facilities and streamline the pilgrimage.

The cave shrine attracted the highest number of pilgrims - 10.49 million - in 2012. Last year, more than 7.7 million pilgrims visited the holy shrine, as per the data of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

(With PTI inputs)