NIA approaches Interpol again for Red Corner Notice against Zakir Naik

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has again approached the Interpol seeking a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who the agency has charged with promoting communal hatred through his speeches.

The Interpol general secretariat issues a red notice to locate and provisionally arrest individuals pending extradition, based on an arrest warrant by a member country.

In October, the international organisation had rejected India’s request for an RCN against Naik citing the absence of a formal charge sheet against the televangelist. But in the months between India sending the first request and the Interpol rejecting it, the central anti-terror agency formally charged Naik.

“A fresh request for issuance of the RCN against Naik along with the copy of the charge sheet has been sent to Interpol through its Indian nodal agency, the CBI,” said a senior home ministry official requesting anonymity.

Naik had come under the focus of probe agencies after Bangladesh told New Delhi that the preacher’s sermons had influenced a few of the terrorists who attacked an eatery in Dhaka on July 1, last year. Since then, Naik has not set foot in India and his passport has also been revoked. Investigators believe he has taken refuge in Malaysia where he has also been given permanent residency.

“If an RCN is issued against Naik, it will be difficult for him to move freely outside Malaysia as other Interpol member countries may arrest him and inform India to deport him back,” said the home ministry official.