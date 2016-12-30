 Pak labels RSS, Shiv Sena, others as terror groups; India slams it as absurd | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 30, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Pak labels RSS, Shiv Sena, others as terror groups; India slams it as absurd

india Updated: Dec 30, 2016 22:43 IST
PTI, New Delhi
Highlight Story

MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup addressing the media. (HT Photo)

India on Friday slammed Pakistan for labelling certain Indian political parties and social organisations as terror outfits, calling it a “desperate attempt” at deflecting international focus from Islamabad’s complicity in “spawning” terrorist groups like LeT, JuD and JeM.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said Pakistan foreign ministry’s statement Thursday linking political parties and social organisations to terror was “absurd even by Pakistan’s standards”.

“Labelling bonafide Indian political parties and social and cultural organisations as terrorist organisations seems a desperate attempt to deflect international focus from Pakistan’s own complicity in spawning internationally proscribed organisations like LeT, JuD and JeM, which continue to target Pakistan’s neighbours from territory under Pakistan’s control,” he said.

Swarup was responding to a query on Pakistan’s comments Thursday on Jammu and Kashmir and allegations against certain political parties and organisations.

The official spokesperson of Pakistan foreign ministry had said, “Terrorist organisations such as RSS, Vishwa Hindu Prasad, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and other terrorist elements” are engaged in the drive to change demography of Kashmir.

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<