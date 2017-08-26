Pilot suffers heart attack; Qatar Airways plane makes emergency landing in Hyderabad

A Qatar Airways flight made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early Saturday after one of its pilots suffered a heart attack.

The flight (QR 964 DOH-DPS) was flying from Doha to Denspar airport in the Indonesian capital of Bali. There were 240 passengers in the flight apart from the crew.

According to airport sources, Andre Dinu (34), a Romanian national and one of the two pilots, complained of severe pain in heart and lungs, as the flight was passing through the sub-continent at around midnight. Immediately, the other pilot consulted the RGIA air traffic control for permission for emergency landing.

At around 12.05 am, the flight made an emergency landing at the RGIA. Doctors attended to Dinu immediately after landing and after finding his condition critical, they immediately rushed him to the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills at around 1.20 am. His condition is said to be stable.

Qatar Airways made alternative arrangements for the stranded passengers to reach their destination. “The flight left for Denspar at around 03.03 hours,” an airport spokesman told HT.