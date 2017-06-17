Rationalist Pansare’s murder case: Sanatan activist Samir Gaikwad gets bail

Sanatan Sanstha activist Samir Gaikwad, who was arrested in connection with the murder of rationalist Govind Pansare, was granted bail by the sessions court in Kolhapur on Saturday.

The court accepted Gaikwad’s bail application on the conditions that he will not enter Kolhapur district and remain present before the investigation agency every Sunday. The court also asked Gaikwad to surrender his passport.

The bail to Gaikwad came as a major jolt to the Special Investigation Team, which is probing the murder.

Leftist leader Pansare was shot dead by two unidentified persons in 2014 when he was returning home from his morning walk.

The SIT in its chargesheet accused Gaikwad as co-conspirator, who it said along with other Sanatan activists eliminated Pansare.