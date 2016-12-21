Section 144 imposed in ‘communally sensitive’ Meerut till January 31

The district administration on Wednesday imposed prohibitory orders till January 31 next year in view of the ‘sensitivity’ of the area coupled with the Republic Day celebrations and the upcoming annual examinations of universities.

District magistrate B Chandrakala said Section 144 of CrPC has been put in place in all 30 police station areas here from December 21 till mid-night of January 31, 2017.

The areas also include police stations for women.

“Prohibitory orders have been imposed to maintain law and order in the district keeping in mind previous incidents of communal nature and protests by different organisations,” Chandrakala said, adding there were possibilities of disruption and vandalism by fringe elements.

Meerut is a sensitive district and even small incidents here can incite communal sentiments, she said.

Strict instructions have been given to maintain law and order in the district and action would be initiated against those violating the prohibitory order, the DM said.

Similar orders were imposed in the district in October last year ahead of the Panchayat polls.