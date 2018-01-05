 Seven missing after avalanche hits vehicle in Kashmir | india-news | Hindustan Times
Seven missing after avalanche hits vehicle in Kashmir

A senior police official said the rescue process had been started after a passenger vehicle carrying seven people was hit by the avalanche.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2018 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
At least seven people were missing after a passenger vehicle was hit by an avalanche in the border district of Kupwara in north Kashmir on Friday evening.

A senior police official said the rescue process had been started after a Tata Sumo vehicle carrying seven people -- including an infant -- was hit by the avalanche in the Tangdhar sector of the district.

“We can only give details once we have rescued the people,” a senior district official said.

Since December 21, Kashmir is experiencing the Chillai Kalan -- a 40-day harshest period of winter when snowfall is frequent and the temperature drops considerably.

On Friday also, upper reaches of the Valley experienced snowfall while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

An official of the weather department said there was a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places, especially in the higher reaches, in the state over the next 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)

