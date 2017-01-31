 Supreme Court refuses to stay new Tamil Nadu law that allows Jallikattu | india-news | Hindustan Times
Supreme Court refuses to stay new Tamil Nadu law that allows Jallikattu

india Updated: Jan 31, 2017 17:33 IST
PTI
The Supreme Court permitted animal rights bodies and other individuals to amend their pending petitions to challenge the new legislation allowing Jallikattu.(V Srinivasulu/HT Photo)

The Supreme Court refused on Tuesday to stay a new legislation passed recently by the Tamil Nadu assembly allowing the bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the state.

A bench of justice Dipak Misra and justice RF Nariman also permitted the Centre to withdraw a January 7, 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

The apex court permitted animal rights bodies and other individuals to amend their pending petitions to challenge the new legislation.

It also asked senior advocates K Parasaran and Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, to convey to the state government to maintain law and order situation.

