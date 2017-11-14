Telangana cop suspended after video clip of massage by woman home guard goes viral

A police officer from Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana was suspended on Tuesday for getting a massage from a woman home guard, in the second such incident to emerge from the state this month.

A video clip of the incident, which went viral on social media groups the previous day, has put the district police in an embarrassing position.

#WATCH: An Assistant Sub-Inspector gets massage done by a woman home guard in #Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal. (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/B0s0cskKlk — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

The 36-second video shows the man – identified as Armed Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohd Hasan – lying on the cot while the uniformed woman home guard massages his back on an unspecified date. The surroundings appear to be that of the armed police headquarters in Gadwal town.

Police remained tight-lipped when mediapersons approached them for a clarification on the video clip, which was sent to local television channels on Monday afternoon. Jogulamba Gadwal district superintendent of police SM Vijay Kumar directed assistant superintendent of police Bhaskar to probe the incident only after the channels began airing it.

While Vijay Kumar was not available for comment, sources said a preliminary inquiry has confirmed that the incident took place in the Gadwal police headquarters. “Action will be taken against the ASI after a thorough departmental inquiry,” a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

A similar incident was reported in Hyderabad on November 4, when the video clip of a police inspector receiving a massage from a male home guard went viral. Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat ordered an inquiry into the incident, following which the officer concerned – identified as S Lingaiah of the Saroornagar police station – was transferred to the police headquarters.