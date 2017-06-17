 ‘These are rumours’: Sushma dismisses reports of being presidential contender | india-news | Hindustan Times
‘These are rumours’: Sushma dismisses reports of being presidential contender

india Updated: Jun 17, 2017 15:53 IST
Sushma Swaraj
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj releases a book during the inauguration of "Know India" programme portal and announcement of 2nd phase of post office Passport Seva Kendras, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj dismissed reports that she was a contender in the presidential poll as “rumours”.

Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country’s first citizen, several names, including Swaraj’s, have been doing the rounds.

“These are rumours. I am an external affairs minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter,” she said when asked by reporters whether she was being considered as a candidate in the presidential poll.

The presidential poll is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes would be held on July 20.

As per the schedule, June 28 is the last day for nominations, while a candidate can withdraw from the electoral battle till July 1.

