TMC’s Derek O‘Brien slams right-wing blogger, Twitter demands apology for slander

india Updated: Feb 03, 2017 16:00 IST
Derek O‘Brien

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O‘Brien(PTI Photo)

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O‘Brien on Thursday drew flak on Twitter for alleging a user for issuing “rape and communal threats” while slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for “mainstreaming hate” in Parliament.

O’Brien accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging hatred by following people who run hate campaigns on social media.

“26 Twitter handles that give out rape threats, communal threats are followed by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi),” O‘Brien said while speaking on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

The Trinamool leader added that two of those accounts were suspended by Twitter and named the handle @Bhaksala which is registered under Rahul Raj’s name. He also alleged that “these Twitter trolls, the paid handles” were invited to the Prime Minister’s house for a digital and social media party.

Refuting O‘Brien’s claims, Raj tweeted he had never met the Prime Minister and that his account was never suspended by Twitter.

“After these wild & nasty allegations by @quizderek, I feel threatened as a common man. Parliament should protect common men, not scare them,” he wrote.

Twitter users came out in solidarity with Raj and sought an apology from the TMC leader. They also asked the Speaker to allow him to depose before the House for his version.

