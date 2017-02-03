TMC’s Derek O‘Brien slams right-wing blogger, Twitter demands apology for slander

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O‘Brien on Thursday drew flak on Twitter for alleging a user for issuing “rape and communal threats” while slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for “mainstreaming hate” in Parliament.

O’Brien accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging hatred by following people who run hate campaigns on social media.

“26 Twitter handles that give out rape threats, communal threats are followed by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi),” O‘Brien said while speaking on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

The Trinamool leader added that two of those accounts were suspended by Twitter and named the handle @Bhaksala which is registered under Rahul Raj’s name. He also alleged that “these Twitter trolls, the paid handles” were invited to the Prime Minister’s house for a digital and social media party.

Refuting O‘Brien’s claims, Raj tweeted he had never met the Prime Minister and that his account was never suspended by Twitter.

Dear @quizderek,

1. I was never suspended by twitter

2. I have never met @narendramodi



I feel bad for your quizzing abilities now pic.twitter.com/iZJytY1M7p — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) February 2, 2017

After these wild & nasty allegations by @quizderek, I feel threatened as a common man. Parliament should protect common men, not scare them — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) February 2, 2017

“After these wild & nasty allegations by @quizderek, I feel threatened as a common man. Parliament should protect common men, not scare them,” he wrote.

Twitter users came out in solidarity with Raj and sought an apology from the TMC leader. They also asked the Speaker to allow him to depose before the House for his version.

@bhak_sala Terrible that @quizderek should make a reference to you without adequate diligence.. He must apologize. @narendramodi — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) February 2, 2017

Both the names mentioned by this ill-mannered & fustian MP @quizderek categorically deny the slander. This matter should be taken further. pic.twitter.com/pgmwp0c6Yh — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) February 2, 2017

Mr Minister @AnanthKumar_BJP , your department should summon @bhak_sala to depose in the parliament. Citizen's right to clear his name. https://t.co/cFCduPnJEi — | nisheeth sharan | (@nisheethsharan) February 2, 2017

Horrifying that common citizens can be bullied and lied about by parliamentarians. I wonder if @BJP4India has the spine to #IStandWithBhak — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) February 2, 2017

Can some1 file privilege motion against MP for stating wrong facts in RS @BJP4India & get the records expunged #PlsCheckFactsDerek — Vijay (@centerofright) February 2, 2017