Tribal women walk the ramp in Jharkhand to break stereotypes

In a bid to break the stereotypes about tribal culture , an independent tribal filmmaking body organised India’s first indigenous beauty pageant, which portrayed tribal women as progressive yet inclined towards their tribal roots.

The Adivasi Moolvasi Janjatiya Miss India (Miss India indigenous) was organised in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur by the All India Santhali Film Association (AISFA) to showcase tribal culture through its women.

Around 20 tribal women from all around the country participated in the contest.

President of AISFA, Ramesh Hansda said that tribal people are infamous for witch hunting and outdated approach towards women in the family.

Through the beauty contest, he said, the AISFA was trying to portray a tribal woman as a new-age, educated and empowered member of the society.

“The contest is meant for women empowerment and winners were given opportunity to prove their talent in Bollywood . Through training in acting, dialogue delivery and other aspects of the Hindi film industry, the Miss India Indigenous winner will get an opportunity to change the orthodox mindset about tribal women,” Hansda added.

Film director Vinod Kumar said tribal youth were highly talented and with proper training they could get due space in the glamour and fashion world.

AISFA members are hopeful that youth from tribal background will prove their mantle in the glamour world if they get an opportunity.