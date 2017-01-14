 Fifteen dead as boat carrying 50 capsizes in Ganga near Patna, rescue ops on | india-news | Hindustan Times
Fifteen dead as boat carrying 50 capsizes in Ganga near Patna, rescue ops on

india Updated: Jan 14, 2017 21:05 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
While a large number of passengers were able to swim to safety, more than a dozen people were still missing. (ANI Photo)

Fifteen were killed and six others were injured when a boat carrying 50 people capsized in the Ganga river near Patna on Saturday evening.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.

While a large number of passengers were able to swim to safety, more than a dozen people were still missing. According to sources, the boat that capsized was overcrowded and was returning from a kite flying festival in the late evening.

The kite flying festival was organised as part of Makar Sankranti by the state tourism department. The incident took place around 6 pm.

A team of NDRF has been deployed for the rescue operations. Patna district magistrate Sanjay Agarwal and district police officials are camping at the site.

