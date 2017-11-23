 Two Jammu students booked for not standing up during National Anthem | india-news | Hindustan Times
Two Jammu students booked for not standing up during National Anthem

The two students did not stand up when the National Anthem was sung at a university function.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2017 19:14 IST
The district magistrate said that disciplinary action would be taken against the students.
(HT File Photo)

An FIR has been registered against two students of Badshah University in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district for allegedly disrespecting the national anthem

The two students did not stand up when the National Anthem was being sung at a function at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University on Wednesday where Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra was the chief guest, District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told PTI.

“We have taken cognisance of the incident of disrespect of the National Anthem by two students of Badshah University yesterday”, he said.

“Disciplinary action will follow. Law will take its own course”, he said and added that a report has been sought from university authorities.

