Unable to clear debt, Bihar trader kills 2 daughters, injures wife and flees leaving behind suicide note

A businessman shot dead his two minor daughters and seriously injured his wife in southwest Bihar’s Rohtas district on Thursday.

Lalit Narayan Singh, who ran an agency of a leading mobile service provider, had apparently planned to end his life after killing his wife and daughters. A ‘suicide note’ found at his rented accommodation at Bikramganj in Rohtas district, 110 km southwest of state capital Patna, suggested Singh was under acute depression following his inability to repay the loan he had taken to run his business.

Singh’s only son Ashirvad, 7, was away at a relative’s house in neighbouring Bhojpur district when the incident took place.

Police said Singh, originally a resident of Patariya village in Agiaon police station area of Bhojpur district, first tried to slit the throat of his wife Gudiya Devi, 35, who was then asleep, with a knife at about 3 am. “However, she woke up, raised an alarm and fled to the house of a neighbour, who informed the police,” they said.

“In the meantime, he shot dead his daughters Tanu, 15, and Tanya, 12, with a licensed pistol and fled, leaving behind a suicide note,” the police added.

Bikramganj sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Niraj Kumar said primary investigations suggested that Singh was under depression as he was unable to clear his debt. The suicide note said it was becoming difficult for Singh to take care of his family due to the loan, Kumar said.

“Police were searching for Singh. The exact cause of the killings will be known only after he is arrested,” the SDPO said.

The seriously injured wife of Singh was fighting for survival at a Bikramganj private hospital and the bodies of his daughters had been sent to Sasaram, headquarters of Rohtas district, for post mortem examination, the SDPO said.