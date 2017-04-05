Haryana: Upper caste men beat up Dalit groom over ‘ghurchari’

A Dalit groom was on Tuesday pushed down from the horse during ‘ghurchari’ and his family members in the ‘baraat’ (marriage procession) were allegedly beaten up by a dozen upper caste men at Sanjarwas village in Charkhi Dadri district.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night when groom Sanjay and his family had come to the village for his marriage with village resident Suman. However, when the ‘baraat’ was coming to Suman’s residence, a dozen men belonging to the Rajput community stopped it and pushed Sanjay down from the horse, saying Dalits were not allowed to perform this ritual.

The incident led to a heated argument between the two sides, after which the upper caste men roughed up the groom and some of his family members. Three of bride’s family members —Satender, Anil and Harpal — who tried to save the ‘baraatis’ were brutally beaten up and had to be shifted to a hospital.

The girl’s family informed the police, after which the upper caste men ran away.

Bond Kalan police station incharge said Sanjay suffered minor injuries but the marriage ceremony was accomplished. “We made sure the marriage ceremony was performed peacefully by providing security till the function ended.”

He added, “We have lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC and SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. One person has been arrested while a hunt to nab the other miscreants was on,” he said.