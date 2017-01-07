BJP will play role in transparency of political funds, improving lives of poor: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been stressing on the need for electoral reforms in the country, said on Saturday the BJP will play a proactive role in promoting transparency in political funding.

Modi also asked members of the Bharatiya Janata Party to use its organisational strength to win over the poor, adding that the government was committed to changing the quality of their lives.

He was speaking at the BJP’s national executive meet, which passed an economic resolution lauding the government’s move to recall high-value banknotes. The demonetisation exercise is a historic step, commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the resolution was passed.

The resolution praised the step and the measures that have followed the November 8 move, when Modi announced his surprise move that he said was aimed at curbing black money and corruption.

The Prime Minister called upon party workers to reach out to the people at the grassroots with information about the central government’s various “pro-poor” schemes.

“He said that poor and poverty were not a medium for the BJP to win polls and said the government will work towards empowering the poor,” Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, briefing the media about Modi’s address.

“He also stressed on the importance of reaching out to the people at booth level and called on party workers to educate the poor and marginalised sections of the society about the various pro-poor schemes.

“The Prime Minister told party workers that more is the effort at booth level, better is the result of the polls,” Prasad added.

The PM said at the BJP national executive meet that the determination to fight the ills comes from the inner strength of the society, he said.