Watch: Journalist heckled, abused by men at Aligarh Muslim University after triple talaq verdict

A television news channel reporter and camera person were heckled and hurled abuses at by a group of men at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday while they were interviewing women after the Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq.

The men barged into the frame asking India Today reporter, Ilma Hasan, to stop filming in the university premises as she was speaking to the women present there.

The video shows Hasan trying to ward the men off and telling them she had the requisite permission to shoot inside the university. Not satisfied with her response, the men are seen ganging up on Hasan, asking her to call the police.

The video ends with a PCR siren in the background and Hasan asking the men to not be afraid and show their faces, as they had already been caught live on camera.

Rana Safvi, a historian, author and AMU alumni, condemned the behaviour of the students and apologised to Hasan on their behalf.

I totally condemn the terrible behavior of AMU students with @ilmahasan who was reporting on TT for @IndiaToday

As an Alig I apologize — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) August 22, 2017

According to India Today, Hasan has now registered a police complaint.

You can see the video here:

Twitter stood in solidarity with Hasan, condemning the incident. Sample some reactions:

Bravo @ilmahasan! Don't get intimidated by such goons, irrespective of which religion they belong to.. — 🇮🇳 अभिषेक झा (@bhartiyabhakt) August 22, 2017

male 'students' at AMU heckle @IndiaToday Ilma Hasan, disgraceful behaviour. AMU should apologise and be ashamed of such male louts! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 22, 2017

Hats off. Bringing change is not easy and you are surely tyrong to bring one. Carry on good work as Change will come — Kunal Bhardwaj (@kunal_1978) August 23, 2017