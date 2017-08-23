 Watch: Journalist heckled, abused by men at Aligarh Muslim University after triple talaq verdict | india-news | Hindustan Times
Watch: Journalist heckled, abused by men at Aligarh Muslim University after triple talaq verdict

India Today reporter, Ilma Hasan, and camera person were heckled and hurled abuses at by a group of men at the Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2017 09:36 IST
HT Correspondent
A reporter and a camera person were heckled and hurled abuses at by a group of men at the Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday.
A television news channel reporter and camera person were heckled and hurled abuses at by a group of men at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday while they were interviewing women after the Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq.

The men barged into the frame asking India Today reporter, Ilma Hasan, to stop filming in the university premises as she was speaking to the women present there.

The video shows Hasan trying to ward the men off and telling them she had the requisite permission to shoot inside the university. Not satisfied with her response, the men are seen ganging up on Hasan, asking her to call the police.

The video ends with a PCR siren in the background and Hasan asking the men to not be afraid and show their faces, as they had already been caught live on camera.

Rana Safvi, a historian, author and AMU alumni, condemned the behaviour of the students and apologised to Hasan on their behalf.

According to India Today, Hasan has now registered a police complaint.

You can see the video here:

Twitter stood in solidarity with Hasan, condemning the incident. Sample some reactions:

