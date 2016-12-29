 Why can’t we exhume Jayalalithaa’s body? Madras high court asks | india-news | Hindustan Times
Why can’t we exhume Jayalalithaa’s body? Madras high court asks

india Updated: Dec 29, 2016 17:16 IST
Aditya Iyer
Aditya Iyer
Hindustan Times, Chennai
The spot where AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa was laid to rest, adjacent to the MGR Memorial in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

The Madras high court on Thursday expressed doubts over the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in response to a petition filed by a member of her party.

“Why can’t we exhume her body?” asked a bench, adding that the sudden nature of her death and the fact that no medical report had been submitted has raised suspicions.

The bench was responding to a petition filed by AIADMK member PA Joseph.

In his petition, Joseph asked the Centre to set up a commission to probe the “mysterious death of Jayalalithaa” similar to the commission formed for Subhas Chandra Bose.

Pointing to the conflicting reports the party had given, Joseph had said that the public had a right to know what happened.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to hospital on September 22 and died on December 4, two days after she suffered a heart attack.

Her death triggered waves of grief across Chennai as thousands of people flocked to the hospital and her memorial to pay their respects to one of India’s most-powerful politicians and a leader who achieved cult status.

<