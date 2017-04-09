UP’s Yogi govt on Mission 2019: Breakfast for Rs 3, lunch Rs 5

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to emulate the successful ‘Amma canteen’ model of Tamil Nadu, where heavily subsidised nutritious breakfast, lunch and dinner is made available to the economically weak people.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to sit through a presentation on ‘Annapurna Bhojnalayas’ by labour department officials on April 12.

Labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya and urban development minister Suresh Khanna are expected to give finishing touches to the scheme that seeks to provide breakfast for ₹3 and lunch for as little as ₹5.

The BJP-ruled Rajasthan also has a similar scheme going where it provides breakfast for ₹5 and lunch and dinner for ₹8.

The scheme could be launched from Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur, say officials.

In all, the government plans to run about 200 such subsidised meal canteens throughout the state.

The labour department is working round the clock to ready the presentation.

During its presentation before the chief minister, the urban development department is also expected to put up a proposal about opening of cow sheds (‘gaushalas’) in each UP district.

The government has already launched a crackdown on illegal slaughter houses. The urban development department that also governs the municipal corporations, which grant licences to slaughter houses and meat shops, is also expected to ready a proposal to regulate the meat shops.

“No illegal slaughter houses or meat shops would be granted licence. However, our government won’t target those who comply with norms,” Khanna said ahead of his department’s presentation.

Meanwhile, the excise department, too, is readying a proposal to make changes in the excise act. The department plans harsher penalties, including capital punishment, to those who sell or manufacture illicit liquor.