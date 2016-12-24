Baraat sans band, baja for Muslim youth in Khandwa

The marriage procession of Sunni Muslims in Khandwa may soon be devoid of pomp and show. As per a decree by religious heads (Imams) of 21 mosques, no bands or DJs should be played in marriage procession of Muslim youths.

If the family members ignore this decree then, the Ulema-e-Karam will not read the ‘Nikah’ for the family.

The initiative was taken by the Abu Hanif Foundation of Khandwa which sent a tharir (a letter) to ulemas and maulanas who were attached to several mosques in the city and they all agreed on this decree.

Khandwa Muslim religious leaders have also urged the community to abstain from playing bands and DJ during the marriage ceremony.

Shahar Quazi Syed Ansar Ali told HT that the ban on bands and DJ in the marriage procession was a good decision. “It is very important to ban the band and DJ. It was banned by the consent of everyone and will prevent extravagant spending and not put the families under undue financial stress,” Ali said.

The foundation’s spokesman Faizan Quadri said that 40,000 Muslim family live in Khandwa city and about 150 marriages are held every year as per religious tradition. “We want that the marriage should be done in an easy and simple way. Those who marry in a simple function are also blessed by the almighty,” he said.

On Friday, a few youth of the foundation also distributed pamphlets to the community persons to make them aware about the decree.

Talking to HT, Majid Khan, a mechanic by occupation, said that he respects the decision taken by the ‘community elders’. “They have our best interest in mind. There is no ban on celebrations or on dawat (dinner party),” he said.