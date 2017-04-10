Kieron Pollard lambasts Sanjay Manjrekar for on-air comments in IPL 2017 match

Kieron Pollard was least pleased with Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar’s comments during Mumbai Indians’ four-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The Mumbai franchise won their first home game of the 2017 Indian Premier League season through the superb work of brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

Kieron Pollard had managed 17 runs from as many balls as part of Mumbai’s chase of the 178 for 7 target set by KKR.

As part of the live commentary team, Sanjay Manjrekar opined that Kieron Pollard was not capable of playing higher up the batting order, which the Trinidad and Tobago man took offence to.

“Pollard does not have the brains to play early in the innings,” Manjrekar had noted while commentating about the all-rounder’s innings which saw only one four and one six leave quite a bit of work to be done by the rest of the MI batters.

Annoyed with the on-air comments, Kieron Pollard decided to directly address Sanjay Manjrekar as he responded via the social media platform Twitter.

He tagged the Indian cricketer-turned-commentator in his first tweet, blasting him for his negativity and “verbal diarrhea”

“@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea (sic),” Pollard tweeted.

He followed it up two other tweets, lambasting Sanjay Manjrekar and congratulating his younger teammates for their match-winning performances.

Pollard gets support

Kieron Pollard’s compatriot Tino Best also chimed in to defend the Mumbai Indians players and dragged South African-born English cricketer Kevin Pietersen into the discussion.

Pietersen is commentating for the IPL while Best is commentating in England’s domestic circuit.

“@sanjaymanjrekar how can u say @KieronPollard55 don’t have the brains to bat at 3 @KP24 why y’all always beating us down BS GTFOH with that (sic),” Best posted on Twitter.

He followed up that tweet by writing: “Don’t worry I know how y’all feel about my ppl deep down inside always saying we stupid we don’t have sense piss off with that crap (sic).”