INDIAN T20 League

IPL 2017 T20: Rashid Khan is a ‘fantastic prospect’, says David Warner

David Warner, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, has termed Rashid Khan a “fantastic prospect” after the 18-year-old Afghanistan legspinner picked up 2/36 on his debut in the Indian Premier League.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 06, 2017 10:15 IST
PTI
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan, the 18-year-old Afghanistan legspinner, picked up 2/36 as Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a 35-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of the 2017 Indian Premier League.(AFP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner praised Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for his impressive IPL debut terming him a “fantastic prospect”. (Full coverage 2017 IPL)

“He was fantastic. He has the talent and seems to be a fantastic prospect for Afghanistan cricket. It was fantastic the manner in which the guys batted through the middle. We got to see the Yuvi of the old we know.”

Man of the match Yuvraj Singh, who smashed 62 off just 27 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 207/4, said, ”When you make a comeback and play well, you gain confidence. You don’t have to worry that you have to make a comeback (to Indian team). I’m batting more hours, working on the short ball, the slower ball, hitting in the V. I was a bit lucky but I have been playing the short ball really well.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Shane Watson admitted that they were outplayed.

“All aspects, we were slightly off. We weren’t as tight. Sunrisers got pretty much the same combinations, we are still finding ours. Last man standing, but it’s a privilege to lead RCB. The wicket was slow but very nice (batting).”

