IPL 2017: When David Warner’s ‘double hit’ caught umpires napping

The Indian Premier League 2017 has seen many glaring umpiring mistakes, but no one would have been prepared for what Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, got away with in the clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. (LIVE BLOG)

The umpires were caught napping, and so were the fielding side, when Warner faced the last ball of the sixth over and again the first ball of the seventh, without legally crossing over. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The Australian opening batsman, batting with Shikhar Dhawan, had hit the last ball of Jasprit Bumrah’s over for four. As per the game’s rule, Shikhwar Dhawan should have faced the first delivery of the fresh over.

However, it was Warner who faced the first ball of the new over, bowled by Mumbai Indians’ Kiwi pacer, Mitchell McClenaghan. Not just that, he also took a single.

@davidwarner31 played the last ball of 6th over for a 4 & then played the 1st ball of the 7th over..How on earth?? @BCCI #MIvSRH #umpires — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) April 12, 2017

There have been several cases, across formats, of umpires counting one delivery less or more. Now, one can add this oversight to that.

So, who was absent-minded, the Sunrisers skipper, umpires, or Warner’s batting partner, Shikhar Dhawan?