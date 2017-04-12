 IPL 2017: When David Warner’s ‘double hit’ caught umpires napping | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 12, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

IPL 2017: When David Warner’s ‘double hit’ caught umpires napping

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper and opener David Warner’s move while batting against former champions Mumbai Indians left many viewers and experts zapped.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 12, 2017 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
IPL 2017

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner in action during the IPL 2017 match against Mumbai Indians.(PTI)

The Indian Premier League 2017 has seen many glaring umpiring mistakes, but no one would have been prepared for what Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, got away with in the clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. (LIVE BLOG)

The umpires were caught napping, and so were the fielding side, when Warner faced the last ball of the sixth over and again the first ball of the seventh, without legally crossing over. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The Australian opening batsman, batting with Shikhar Dhawan, had hit the last ball of Jasprit Bumrah’s over for four. As per the game’s rule, Shikhwar Dhawan should have faced the first delivery of the fresh over.

However, it was Warner who faced the first ball of the new over, bowled by Mumbai Indians’ Kiwi pacer, Mitchell McClenaghan. Not just that, he also took a single.

There have been several cases, across formats, of umpires counting one delivery less or more. Now, one can add this oversight to that.

So, who was absent-minded, the Sunrisers skipper, umpires, or Warner’s batting partner, Shikhar Dhawan?

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you