Live cricket score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017: MI opt to bowl

Royal Challengers Bangalore, the losing finalists in 2016 Indian Premier League, have won one and lost two of their first three IPL T20 matches this season. The return of Virat Kohli, their captain and the tournament’s highest run-getter last season with 973 runs at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03, should strengthen their batting considerably versus Mumbai Indians today. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and Mumbai Indians have asked RCB to bat first. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, then click here.