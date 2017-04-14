 Live cricket score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017: MI opt to bowl | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Live cricket score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2017: MI opt to bowl

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for some inspiration from Virat Kohli against Mumbai Indians. Kohli, free of injury now, will play his first IPL 2017 match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to field. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians here.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 14, 2017 15:33 IST
HT Correspondent
IPL 2017

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen AB de Villiers (left) and Kedar Jadhav run between the wickets during the 2017 Indian Premier League Twenty20 match versus Kings XI Punjab at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on April 10, 2017. De Villiers will have to play a crucial role in today’s match against Mumbai Indians. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians here. (AFP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore, the losing finalists in 2016 Indian Premier League, have won one and lost two of their first three IPL T20 matches this season. The return of Virat Kohli, their captain and the tournament’s highest run-getter last season with 973 runs at an average of 81.08 and a strike rate of 152.03, should strengthen their batting considerably versus Mumbai Indians today. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and Mumbai Indians have asked RCB to bat first. Get live cricket score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians. (LIVE UPDATES | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

If you can’t see the full scorecard of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, then click here.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you