Bikaner Cong leader booked for ‘insulting’ remarks on deities

Karni Sena and Hindu Jagran Manch activists lodged three police complaints against Congress leader Govind Ram Meghwal for his allegedly insulting remarks on Hindu deities.

At a public meeting on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Bikaner, Meghwal made the remarks that “broke the hearts” of Hindus, complainants alleged.

The former legislator was accused of using derogatory words about lord Krishna, Hanuman and Karni Mata.

“Meghwal not only made derogatory comments on Hindu lords and deities but also insulted Baba Saheb and the Indian constitution by calling it the constitution of Ambedkar,” Hindu Jagran Manch convener Jethanand Vyas told HT on Sunday.

The complainants said they watched the speech on social media and news channels. Three cases were registered against Meghwal at Jainarayan Vyas Colony, Sadar and Deshnok police stations in Bikaner.

As the controversy erupted, Meghwal tried to do a damage control through a press conference. The Congress leader said his remarks had been distorted and that he had no intention of hurting religious sentiments.

Police launched a probe.