Crippled health services now in ICU as resident doctors join striking doctors in Rajasthan

Health services in the state were further crippled on Thursday with resident doctors of all the six government medical colleges joining the ongoing strike of in-service doctors. The in-service doctors are on strike from Monday and their strike entered the fourth day on Thursday.

The government has called a meeting of striking doctors at 4.30pm at the secretariat to discuss their issues and this time the secretary of the finance department will also be present to resolve their demands.

The resident doctors at medical colleges in Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur and Kota are on strike. Resident doctors in Jodhpur and Ajmer had gone on strike on Wednesday evening while the others went on strike from Thursday 2 pm.

Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) joint secretary Dr Mukesh Mahla said, “Around 2,500 resident doctors (six medical colleges) have gone on strike in support of in-service doctors.”

The strike of in-service doctors had affected services at primary, community health centres, sub-divisional hospitals and district hospitals in the state and patients were coming to hospitals attached to medical colleges for treatment. Now, with the resident doctors joining the strike, the situation has worsened.

The health department has made alternative arrangements at Central Government Health Scheme dispensaries, railway hospital, BSF hospital, private hospital empanelled with Bhamashah Swasthya Bima Yojana and other private hospitals. Doctors, who were appointed for the upcoming new seven government colleges, are taking care of medical arrangements at various hospitals. Along with doctors with Ayush, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, non-communicable disease are treating patients at various health facilities.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Ayush Chikitsak Mahasangh co-convener Dr Indra Kumar Jain said that as in-service doctors have gone on strike, Ayush doctors have been deployed at hospitals to take care of patients according to government orders.

According to health department figures, around 10,000 in-service doctors, 7193 in-service doctors are absent or on strike.