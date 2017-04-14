Make Yoga Day celebrations grand: UGC to varsities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) plans to mark an impressive International Yoga Day pan India on June 21.

As part of the plan, the higher education regulator of the country has directed all universities to organise elaborate training programmes on common yoga protocol.

It has also urged varsity heads to personally supervise efforts in their institutions as well as colleges affiliated to their universities to make the plan a success.

Apart from ensuring mass yoga performances on campuses, the universities have also been asked to conduct discourses, lectures and talks by eminent yoga experts to mark the day.

UGC, through a missive dated April 5 by secretary prof Jaspal S Sandhu, has asked the universities and colleges to take support of reputed yoga institutions for providing training to trainers and celebrations of Yoga Day.

The letter has been sent to 52 central universities, 357 state varsities, 123 deemed universities and 273 private universities of the country.

The main programme would be the mass yoga demonstrations from 7am to 8am by following the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Other events could include yoga fests, seminars, workshops, musical and cultural programme.

Allahabad-based Yoga instructor Komal Malhotra said that resurgence of Yoga as a popular discipline among youngsters was a welcome development and people from all walks of life should come forward to make the event a success. “Yoga means union of the individual consciousness or soul with the spirit. Yoga is a 5000-year-old Indian body of knowledge. It’s is a profound science of unfolding the infinite potentials of the human mind and soul and imbibes the complete essence of the way of life,” she added.

The 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly had adopted a draft resolution for observing International Day of Yoga on June 21 each year.

