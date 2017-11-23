NHRC notice to UP government on police encounters

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a reply from the UP government on the recent encounters.

Taking suo moto notice of news reports of 19 criminals killed and 89 others injured in 433 police encounters published in newspapers, the NHRC has asked the state’s chief secretary Rajive Kumar to send a report on them.

The NHRC has also objected to alleged statements made by senior politicians of the ruling party and the government saying that criminals would either be behind bars or killed in encounters.

The commission has in its notice expressed surprise at the fact that the government has mentioned police encounters among its achievements.

The state government had informed the commission about 22 encounters that the police were involved in.

However, the NHRC notice said that statements like ‘either-in-jail or killed-in-encounters’ could encourage police officers to act brazenly against criminals, something that the commission said could actually lead to misuse of powers by government servants.

The commission has also observed that even if the law and order situation is bad, the government can’t explore extra-judicial methods to eliminate criminals in encounters. Most UP ministers have been talking of improved law and order situation in the most populous state ever since the BJP government under Yogi Adityanath came to power eight months back.

“An atmosphere of fear due to policies adopted by the government isn’t acceptable in a civil society because this would lead to human rights violations,” the commission has observed.