Shia body for neutral stance on triple talaq

Days after the All India Shia Waqf Board (AISWB) denounced triple ‘talaq’ (divorce), Majlis-e-Ulema Hind (MUH), a consortium of various Shia organisations, urged members of the community not to meddle in the issue for ‘political gains.’

“There are other ways to seek empowerment of the Shias, who have been ignored by almost all regimes so far. But to further once own political agenda by interfering into issues of faith of other religious community is simply to vitiate the communal atmosphere,” said Maulana Kalbe Jawad, a prominent Shia cleric of Lucknow. Shia clerics from Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi participated in the meeting of MUH held at Imambara Ghufranmab here in Lucknow on Monday.

“The issue of divorce can be amicably settled in the light of Quran and ‘Sunnah’ (sayings and teachings of the Prophet of Islam) under the Jafri school of thought in Islam. But then different schools of thoughts have their own views. As such Shias should stay away from something that does not affect them,” said Maulana Jawad, who is is also a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the apex governing body of Indian Muslims on religious matters, which is contesting the case against triple divorce in the Supreme Court.

On Ayodhya issue, the religious body said while it favoured talks and an out of court settlement, but if these attempts failed, the final verdict of the Supreme Court should be welcomed by both Hindus and Muslims. Maulana Jawad condemned cow vigilantism and the killings and violence being unleashed in its garb. He said Islam did not permit disrespect for things sacred to other religions. “It is the duty of the Centre to put a check on these so-called cow protectionists groups,” he said.

The MUH demanded a 20 per cent share in whatever quota was prescribed or given to Muslims under various welfare schemes and initiatives of the governments. “Shias have been given short shrift in the recommendations made by the Sachchar Committee. We too want a separate commission to ensure social, economic and educational uplift of the Shias,” said the outfit.

“We will write to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister and demand that they should be given their due rights and quota in jobs,” said the Shia religious body. It also demanded a high level probe into alleged bungling, mismanagement and encroachment of Shia Waqf properties during the previous regime.