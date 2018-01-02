Vehicle registration number portability in Uttar Pradesh soon

The Uttar Pradesh transport department is set to soon start vehicle registration number portability. The move comes over 20 months after the previous state government approved the proposal for the same.

In this system, one can retain the number of his/her old vehicle even if he/she sells or junks it.

The new vehicle can have the same old number without any hassle, while the old vehicle will be issued a new number available in the current series at that time.

This will be much like the mobile number portability where a subscriber can retain his old number even if he switches over to a new service provider.

The portability will be interchangeable -- a scooter or bike’s number can be ported to a car and a car’s number can be ported to a scooter or bike.

“We will introduce the registration number portability for non-transport/private vehicles (cars, scooters, bikes etc) very soon in Uttar Pradesh after the rules for the same are finalised,” principal secretary, transport, Aradhana Shukla told the HT.

She added, “We are trying to adopt the best features of the number portability system already in vogue in some other states.”

Presently, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana are already providing the number portability facility and the Central government had even issued an advisory to all other states a year back advising them to follow suit.

THE PRICE

The new facility will, however, come at a handsome cost. Shukla was not forthcoming on the price issue. “I cannot comment on that but that may be substantial,” she said.

Sources in the transport department, however, revealed that it had had been decided to charge a fee of Rs 25,000 for porting a number from one scooter/bike to another and Rs 50,000 in case of porting a number from one car to another or from a scooter/bike to car.

The move, according to sources, may ring in good additional revenue for the state exchequer depending on the response to the service.

The decision to introduce the vehicle registration number portability had been taken by the previous government over a year ago. “But that government could not draft the rules to operationalise the system apart from putting some impractical provisions in the notification,” sources said.

Under the rules that are being framed, there will no pre-condition requiring one to retain the ported number for a certain period of time nor will one be asked to scrap the vehicle, the number of which is ported.

“The earlier notification was defective and unattractive in the sense that it put so many conditions. First, it sought to allow a person to port the number only once during his life time. Second it made it mandatory for one to scrap the old vehicle if one ported its number to another vehicle and third, it also made it must for one to retain a vehicle for three years after a number was ported to it.

“We are doing away with all these shortcomings to make the scheme more workable and attractive,” the sources said.