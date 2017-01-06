 Keep light-years away: Review of Passengers by Rashid Irani | movie reviews | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 06, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Keep light-years away: Review of Passengers by Rashid Irani

movie reviews Updated: Jan 06, 2017 15:34 IST
Rashid Irani
Rashid Irani
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Chris Pratt is a deep-space voyager woken out of deep slumber 90 years too soon, due to a malfunction in his hibernation pod.

PASSENGERS

Direction: Morten Tyldum

Actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt

Rating: 0.5 / 5

Despite an interesting sci-fi premise, a couple of charismatic actors, a dash of romance and an Oscar-nominated director, this plotpourri is a snooze-fest.

Passengers is based in a long-gestating script by Jon Spaihts, and directed by Norwegian-born filmmaker Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game).

Chris Pratt is cast as one of 5,000 deep-space voyagers who have signed up for a 120-year trip to a new planet. He is woken out of deep slumber 90 years too soon, due to a malfunction in his hibernation pod.

Amid the silly space shenanigans, you are forced to start counting the interminable minutes left before you can return to terra firma yourself.

Unable to get back to sleep and utterly alone (save for a bartending robot), he deliberately wakes a fellow traveller, the pretty-as-a-picture Jennifer Lawrence.

Silly space shenanigans follow, and you are forced to start counting the interminable minutes left before you can return to terra firma yourself.

Keep light years away from Passengers.

Still on the fence? You can watch the trailer here

tags

more from movie-reviews

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<