2 get 4 years for attacking, robbing Karate teacher in Mumbai

Two men were convicted by Dindoshi sessions court and sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment for robbing a 56-year-old Karate teacher in Goregaon (East) last year. The court also fined each of the convicts Rs 5,000.

According to Aarey police, the incident took place on March 15, 2015 last year when Shrikant Tiwari, a black belt in Karate, was enjoying his stroll near New Zealand guest house in Goregaon (East) and had had parked his car nearby.

The convicts, Ravi Yadav, 27, and Jaychandra Yadav, 30, were passing by on a motorcycle when the saw Tiwari. They stopped and asked him to leave the spot saying it was an Advisasi [tribal] area and he had no business being there. This led to an altercation between the three after which Jaychandra, who was riding pillion got down and hit Tiwari. Though Tiwari fought back, he gave in after Ravindrakumar brandished a knife. The duo then took his Tiwar’s gold chain and watch.

Fearing for his life, Tiwari fled the spot leaving his car behind, following which the convicts smashed all its windows. Acting on a tip-off sub-inspector Vijay Achrekar nabbed the duo. He said that Jaychandra is an externed criminal.

Also read

Woman, paramour get life term for murdering husband in West Delhi