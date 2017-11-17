24-year-old man arrested for raping wife’s sister at her mother’s funeral in Mumbai

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his wife’s 16-year-old sister at her residence in Khar (East), where he had come to attend his mother-in-law’s funeral.

The girl lives with her father and a younger sister after her mother passed away in a road accident in Bandra-Kurla Complex a few days ago. According to the police, the accused lives in Rajkot, Gujarat and his wife lives at their native place in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused had come to Mumbai to attend her mother-in-law’s funeral. on Sunday, when the girl was sleeping beside her younger sister, the accused came and allegedly raped her, said the police. When her younger sister heard her cries, she woke up and tried to stop the accused. But she couldn’t as he assaulted her and made her sleep in another room.

The girl later fled the house and narrated the incident to her neighbour. Menawhile, the accused also fled from the house. After the girl approached the Kherwadi police station and registered a case against the accused, a police team was sent to Rajkot and another started looking for him in Mumbai.

The accused was arrested him near Khar railways station on Thursday morning. He has been booked under sections 376 (rape) 323 (assault) 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of POCSO Act, said police inspector Sunil Yadav of the Kherwadi police station.